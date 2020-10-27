Editorial

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan Gets Tabasco In His Eye During Conference Call

Mike Nolan (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/espn/status/1320893873602920449)

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan suffered an embarrassing moment during a Monday conference call.

Nolan’s call had to be paused because he somehow managed to get Tabasco into his eye while speaking with the media. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. An adult man who coaches in the NFL had to pause a call because Tabasco got into his eye. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video from ESPN of the moment it happened below.

If this video doesn’t sum up the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, then I just don’t know what does. They’re an absolute train wreck of a team, and the DC is now getting Tabasco in his eye during a press conference.

You couldn’t make this kind of embarrassing chaos up if you tried.

The Cowboys should honestly just pack it in and go home for the rest of the year. At this point, I’m really not sure how much worse things could get.

This past Sunday, Mike McCarthy was upset because players weren’t brawling after a hit on Andy Dalton, and Mike Nolan got Tabasco in his eye Monday.

How much worse can things get?

Best of luck to all the fans of the Cowboys out there! Something tells me they’re going to need it the rest of the season because Dallas is in major trouble.