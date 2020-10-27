Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan Gets Tabasco In His Eye During Conference Call

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan suffered an embarrassing moment during a Monday conference call.

Nolan’s call had to be paused because he somehow managed to get Tabasco into his eye while speaking with the media. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. An adult man who coaches in the NFL had to pause a call because Tabasco got into his eye. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Conference call with Mike Nolan has been halted because he got tabasco sauce in his eye. This season is off the rails. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 26, 2020

Conference call with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has been put on hold because he had Tabasco sauce on his finger and it got in his eye.

Can’t make this stuff up..

damn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 26, 2020

You can watch a video from ESPN of the moment it happened below.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to stop a call with reporters because he accidentally rubbed hot sauce in his eye ???? ????️ pic.twitter.com/nXSCjcBIqx — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2020

If this video doesn’t sum up the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, then I just don’t know what does. They’re an absolute train wreck of a team, and the DC is now getting Tabasco in his eye during a press conference.

You couldn’t make this kind of embarrassing chaos up if you tried.

The Cowboys should honestly just pack it in and go home for the rest of the year. At this point, I’m really not sure how much worse things could get.

This past Sunday, Mike McCarthy was upset because players weren’t brawling after a hit on Andy Dalton, and Mike Nolan got Tabasco in his eye Monday.

How much worse can things get?

Mike McCarthy on no Cowboys players getting in Jon Bostic’s face after his dirty hit on Andy Dalton: “We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

Best of luck to all the fans of the Cowboys out there! Something tells me they’re going to need it the rest of the season because Dallas is in major trouble.