Skull Wearing Sunglasses On House’s Fireplace Mantle Reportedly Belongs To Missing Man From 2012

Officials in Tennessee recently identified a skull on the fireplace mantle of a private home as the remains of a missing man from 2012, according to The Miami Herald.

The skull had been placed on the mantle of a fireplace and decorated with sunglasses, according to a Facebook post by District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Human skull wearing sunglasses found on fireplace mantle in East Tennessee identified as missing man https://t.co/p8JhSHdG0K — WYMT (@WYMT) October 27, 2020

The skull was reportedly discovered by Morgan County officials in 2019, according to The Miami Herald. The skull was sent out for testing by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center and the UT Department of Anthropology, according to WMC Action News 5.

Now, a year later, results show that the skull matches that of Junior Willie McCann, a man missing since 2012. (RELATED: Michigan Man Fatally Shot After Line-Cutting Argument At Haunted House, Police Say)

The skull had been taken and compared to DNA samples of McCann’s relatives, according to The Miami Herald.

“Speculation and rumor has been that Junior Willie McCann was possibly killed by a family member who is now deceased as well,” Johnson said in his Facebook post.

No additional remains have been found, according to the statement.