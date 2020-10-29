Woman Creates Incredibly Realistic Voldemort Costume In Viral Video

A woman has gone viral for creating an awesome costume from “Harry Potter.”

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a woman transforms herself into Voldemort for Halloween, and it looks absurdly realistic.

Take a look at the awesome transformation below.

She who must not be named @LightsCameraPod (via ig:samantha_meyer) pic.twitter.com/IvUtjkBdy8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2020

I'm not going to lie, she knocked that costume out of the park. She did an incredible job of looking like Voldemort.

That nose is on point, which I assume is the hardest part of the process.

I've seen seemingly a million people dress up as different "Harry Potter" characters over the years. For obvious reasons, it's a popular Halloween choice. I even dressed up as Potter a few times as a kid for Halloween.

After all, it’s arguably the most popular book and movie series ever created, especially for anyone under the age of 35.

So it makes a ton of sense.

However, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone do it as realistically as this woman. I mean, damn, that’s an impressive costume.

I can hardly tell the difference between her and Voldemort.

Props to her for killing the costume game. We love to see it!