Virginia’s Football Team Releases Chilling Halloween Video

Virginia’s football team is up to something, and it’s pretty ominous.

The Cavaliers tweeted a chilling video about something that walks in the woods alone and has “never been found.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredibly sinister and dark video below.

Okay, what the hell is Virginia up to? They play UNC Halloween night, and clearly something major is on the horizon.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a college football team hype up a super creepy video. This is definitely a first, and I’m not against it.

View this post on Instagram He comes tomorrow. #GoHoos #THEStandard ???????? A post shared by Virginia Football (@uvafootball) on Oct 28, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

This is a total guess, but it almost seems like there’s something else that’s going to be dropping later tonight.

Judging from Virginia’s Instagram page, I’m going to go ahead and assume they’re diving headfirst into a very dark Halloween vibe.

View this post on Instagram ????GAME WEEK???? #GoHoos ???????? A post shared by Virginia Football (@uvafootball) on Oct 26, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

Say whatever you want about the Cavaliers, but I’m here for this kind of energy. For once, I’m actually 100% focused on whatever it is that Virginia is doing. When a program like that captivates my attention, you know they’re doing something right.