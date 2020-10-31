Minnesota’s Football Team Is A Joke, And Fans Should Be Embarrassed To Cheer For The Gophers

Minnesota’s football team is an absolute circus.

Friday night, the Gophers played Maryland and lost 45-44! Yes, the mighty Minnesota Gophers took the field against the Terrapins and lost!

Imagine taking the field against Maryland and losing. What is that like? How does that happen? How do you hold your head high?

I’ve done a lot of disappointing stuff in life, but nothing comes close to losing to Maryland. We’re talking about the Terrapins!

How the hell do you lose to Maryland?

Remember when Minnesota thought they might have a real shot at winning the Big 10 West? The question now has to be asked whether or not they’ll even win a game!

Seeing as how they couldn’t beat the lowly Terrapins of Maryland, I have some serious doubts as to whether or not that will happen.

Never change, Minnesota. You give my soul energy, and I’m loving the 0-2 start!