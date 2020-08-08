Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Gets Immediate Eligibility After Transferring From Alabama

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is eligible to play the 2020 season.

Taulia transferred to the Terrapins from Alabama this past offseason, and the team announced Friday that he’d been ruled immediately eligible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most transfers have to sit out a season, and it’s not clear how Taulia got a waiver.

View this post on Instagram Aloha means eligible! ???? @taulia5 is IN for 2020. A post shared by Maryland Football (@terpsfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

Obviously, this is outstanding news for fans of the Terrapins. Taulia might not be his brother Tua, but he’s still a damn good quarterback.

He’ll be the best QB that Maryland has had in a long time from the first snap he takes on the field for the Terrapins.

If you’re a Maryland fan, you have to be happy with this news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taulia Tagovailoa (@taulia5) on Aug 6, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

Having said that, the NCAA’s transfer rules are such a joke when it comes to immediate eligibility. If you’re a star, then it gets treated like free agency.

Tate Martell, Justin Fields and Taulia have all gotten immediate eligibility while other players haven’t. It seems like there’s no consistency at all.

Either way, welcome to the Big 10. I look forward to his baptism by fire experience in the conference.