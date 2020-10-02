REPORT: Maryland Head Coaches Will Take Pay Cuts

Maryland Terrapins coaches will reportedly take some steep pay cuts.

According to Brett McMurphy, head coaches for the Terrapins and athletic director Damon Evans will take voluntary 10% pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland is the latest program to slash salaries during the pandemic.

Another day goes by in the world of sports and we get more bad coronavirus news! Granted, we haven’t heard anything about salaries in a minute or two, but this isn’t a new trend.

During the summer, it seemed like another program was cutting pay with every single new day that passed.

Right now, athletic programs are scrambling to find ways to save money because there are gigantic losses on the horizon thanks to coronavirus.

Without fans in the stands at football games, programs are going to lose bags of cash. That means everyone has to tighten the belt a little bit.

Hopefully, the Maryland coaches get the money back at some point down the road. It’s just a really unfortunate situation for everyone involved.