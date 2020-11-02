REPORT: At Least Seven Dead In Austria Shooting, Explosion Near Vienna’s Main Synagogue

At least seven people have allegedly been killed after a shooting in Vienna, Austria, Monday night, according to multiple reports.

A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Vienna after at least one gunman opened fire Monday evening in the Inner City district, according to Reuters. The head of Vienna’s Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said the shooting took place near the city’s main synagogue but it is currently unclear if the synagogue was a specific target, according to the Associated Press.

Gunshots were first heard near bars in the city center, according to local media outlet Kurier. An explosion was allegedly later heard, according to the same report from Kurier. Police have called for residents to avoid the area and not use public transport. (RELATED: Greek Orthodox Priest Fighting For Life After Being Shot In France Amid Heightened Terror Alert)

The report of at least seven casualties, including one police officer, comes from the Austrian Interior Ministry, according to Kurier. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer reportedly tells the Austrian outlet that the attack is suspected to have been an act of terrorism. Authorities are calling it an “apparent terrorist attack,” according to The Washington Post in a separate report.

Austrian state media reports Austria’s interior minister says the shooting in Vienna is believed to have been committed by several people — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 2, 2020

There are also unconfirmed reports of hostages being taken and there being multiple perpetrators, according to Kurier. Those details cannot be verified at this time.

The attacks come as tensions are high in nearby France after multiple Islamic terror attacks in recent weeks. There has been significant backlash against French President Emmanuel Macron due to anti-terrorism measures he has taken in the aftermath of those attacks.