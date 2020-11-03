Joy Behar Compares Election Day Anxiety To Her First Wedding Night

Joy Behar said Tuesday that her Election Day anxiety was a lot like her first wedding night.

Behar explained on ABC’s “The View” that they were similar because when she first got married, she expected something good but prepared herself for disappointment as well. (‘Become The Media Darling’: Joy Behar Advises Dr. Fauci To ‘Get Out’ While He Still Can)

WATCH:

“All the headlines seem to be focused on how, you know, high the anxiety seems to be right now,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg began. “I’ve heard it from my friends. People are calling me up sending me stuff saying, ‘Oh, my God, what’s going on?’ People are really annoyed because I say we’re not going to know until we know. So where’s your head at, Joy?”

“Well, I’m — you know, I feel like I did on my first wedding night, you know?” Behar replied. “I was expecting something great, but I was anticipating a disappointment also. It’s like that.”

Behar went on to say that she did appreciate a few things that came out of the 2020 election cycle — namely the push to normalize and expand early voting across the country.

“I used to think what the hell is the idea of having — 350 million people in this country — all right, let’s say 200 million vote on this one stupid day. This one day,” Behar explained. “First of all, people are working that day. You know, and they have to get baby-sitters and all sorts of things … It just shows you that the founding fathers had no desire for us to vote. They make it as hard as possible.”

Behar went on to compare President Donald Trump to former President Barack Obama, saying, “President Obama, the first black president that we’ve ever had in this country — and we know about these racists out there — he never had a wall — he never had to build a wall. Because he was courageous. This guy is just a big old chicken. Anyway, that’s where I’m at today.”