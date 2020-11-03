Lady Gaga Apologizes To Boyfriend After Bringing Up Ex At Biden Event

Lady Gaga apologized to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, after talking to a crowd about her ex from Pennsylvania at a Joe Biden campaign event in the state.

“Did you all know I used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania?” the 34-year-old singer shared with the crowd at the rally in Philadelphia. The comments were noted by Vanity Fair in a piece published Tuesday. “I was engaged to a man [ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney] from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.” (RELATED: ‘You Be Bad A** With It Now’: Lady Gaga Gives One Fan An Unbelievable Gift)

WATCH:

“I know, I know, it didn’t work out,” she added. “I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy, I love Joe. So Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy and I love nothing more than this moment.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Releases Absurdly Cringeworthy Video In Support Of Joe Biden)

Gaga then sang her 2011 song “You and I” and changed the lyrics to direct it towards the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Something, something about my cool Pennsylvania guy,” the “Shallow” hitmaker sang. “There’s something about, Joe, you and I.”

After the event, the “A Star Is Born” actress apologized to her current beau for bringing up her ex from the state.

“To my boyfriend here tonight, I’m sorry I had to do this whole ‘Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here’ thing, I love you so much, but it’s true,” Gaga explained.

Gaga and Kinney called off their engagement in 2016 after dating for five years, per the outlet.