Russell Wilson Reveals He ‘Spends $1 Million’ To Take Care Of His Body Every Year

Russell Wilson revealed that he “spends $1 million” every year to take care of his body because he plans to keep playing until he’s 45, “at least.”

"I probably spend $1 million if not more, a year, just on recovery," the 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks QB shared during his appearance on "The Bill Simmons" podcast. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday.

"I got a whole group," he added. "I got a full-time trainer that travels with me everywhere. You know, works with Ciara [Wilson's wife], too."

When you want to play until you're 45 years old, you're going to want to take care of your body. And @DangeRussWilsonis doing just that.

Wilson continued, “I have a full-time PT, Amy. I have a full-time mobile person that’s working on me, making sure that I’m moving the right way and everything else. I have a full-time massage person, two chefs. We have a whole performance team.”

The Seahawks player went on to explain that he’s been doing this kind of maintenance on his body for the past five or six years.

“I’ve got two hyperbaric chambers,” Wilson shared. “I’ve got a little bit of everything. I get in the hyperbaric four times a week, three times a week. I get treatment every day.”

He went on to reveal that he works out 365 days a year, though he admitted it’s probably closer to 363, minus Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Because I’m trying to play until I’m 45, at least,” Russell added. “For me, my mentality is that I’m going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can to take care of myself.”