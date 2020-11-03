Russell Wilson Becomes The 3rd NFL QB To Throw 250+ Touchdowns In Their 1st 9 Seasons

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has joined some elite company with his passing stats.

According to SportsCenter, Wilson is only the third quarterback in the history of the league to throw for 250+ touchdowns through their first nine seasons. Wilson currently has 253 passing touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only other two men to ever do it are Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.

.@DangeRussWilson joins @DanMarino and Peyton Manning as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first nine seasons ???? pic.twitter.com/JY7SXtO35L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020

Are there still people out there pretending like Russell Wilson isn’t an elite gunslinger? All the man does is go out there and battle his way to wins.

Think about how bad the Seahawks would be if Wilson wasn’t on the squad. Right now, they’re 6-1. You take him off the team, and I’m not sure they have two wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:31pm PST

As a Wisconsin man, I couldn’t be happier with the fact that Wilson is tearing up the NFL. He’s a perfect example of what it means to be a Badger.

Everyone overlooked him, he didn’t complain, he made the most out of every rep since entering the league, won a Super Bowl and his spot in the Hall of Fame is secure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:12pm PST

At this point, you’re just being willfully ignorant if you don’t think he’s elite. It’s truly that simple.