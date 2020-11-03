Tim Tebow Gives His Own Shoes To Homeless Person While Visiting Shelter

Former NFL quarterback and MLB star Tim Tebow has shown yet again that he is one of the most selfless people in major league sports.

Tebow showed up at St. Vincent de Paul, a shelter in Phoenix, where he took his own shoes off his feet and gave them to a homeless person, according to an article first published Oct. 23 by ABC 15.

Tebow had brought along 50 pairs of shoes for the visit, but that was not enough so he gave his own pair to someone. He also took down the number of people who didn’t receive a pair and sent a pair for each through the shelter. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Says He’d Rather ‘Be Known’ For Saving ‘A Lot Of Babies’ Than ‘Winning The Super Bowl’)

“If you ask me, or many of our guests, Tim has gone from professional athlete to Super Hero in just a few years,” Chief Executive Officer of St. Vincent de Paul Steve Zabilski told the outlet. “His actions off the field are as impressive as any last-minute touchdown pass, or game-winning home run. I think we all can agree on that.”

Even if you don’t like Tebow as an athlete or even as a person, you have to admit this is pretty nice. The news didn’t even really hit until weeks later, just kind of showing that it’s not about the publicity for Tebow. He truly wants to help other people and give back to the community.

You have to admire him for that.