Joe Biden Wins Arizona

People React In Streets Of Washington, DC On Election Day

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Joe Biden won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes following a tight race in the toss-up state, according to the Associated Press.

The call comes just two days after Biden’s aggregate advantage in Arizona fell below 3 points in over two months. Arizona has been a battleground state for the two candidates, with Biden originally holding the lead. However, an NBC News/Marist poll showed the two were tied as of Monday evening.

An ABC/Washington Post poll found that Trump held a 15 point lead in Arizona back in September when it came down to who voters trusted more with the economy.

Trump had been steadfast that he’d secure a victory in the state, holding a massive rally in Bullhead City last week to pick up some voters in the Grand Canyon state. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Uncontested Race In Georgia)

“Six days from now we are going to win Arizona, we are going to win Nevada, and we are going to win four more years at our great White House,” Trump said.

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are campaigning across the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump also tried to sway voters, by saying that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is akin to Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and could deliver a socialist agenda should Biden-Harris win.

“His running mate, the most liberal member of congress, she makes Bernie Sanders look like a super conservative,” Trump told the crowd at the Wednesday night rally.

In 2016, Trump won the state by more than 3 points.