Pat McAfee Shares Powerful Message After Election Night, Says It’s Okay To Disagree

Pat McAfee shared a great message following people casting their votes Tuesday in the election.

During his Wednesday show, McAfee preached the importance of remembering that it’s okay to disagree and still get along. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Put your swords away. At some point, you have to look at somebody who maybe disagrees with the way you view one of the key pertinent topics and just say, ‘Hey, you’re a f**king stooge for that, but let’s move along. I don’t need to kill you,'” McAfee told his audience. He also ripped the fact people thought it might actually get violent and said, “We can’t have that.”

You can watch his full comments below.

You’re allowed to disagree with people How you doin? Keep it movin #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/y0ETLxyOfY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 4, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with McAfee if I tried. He’s 100% correct, and I hope more people listen to his wise words.

Listen, it’s okay to have friends who disagree with you. In fact, you should have friends who disagree with you.

How boring is it to be surrounded by people who agree with everything you say? It has to be absurdly boring, and it’s also not healthy when it comes to developing into a well-rounded individual.

Somewhere along the way, a lot of people seemed to have forgotten that fact, and I’m not sure why. Just because somebody doesn’t vote the same way as you doesn’t mean they’re a bad person, that you can’t be friends or that you don’t share other common interests.

America needs to come together and remember that we have a lot more stuff in common than we do that separates us.