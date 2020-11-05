EXCLUSIVE: ‘Democrats Changed The Rules Mid-way Through’: Michael Knowles On Election Chaos

Michael Knowles, the host of The Michael Knowles Show at the Daily Wire, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the election as it currently stands, the future of the Republican Party and more.

“This is the fight. Right now — this is the fight. There are some squishes who want to give up right now despite all the irregularities,” Knowles said. “Those people are anathema. They should not be called conservatives. They should not be called Republicans.”

He continued, “we knew that this was going to happen. Democrats changed the rules of the election mid-way through during the election. They used COVID as an excuse. They used lots of excuses. They won certain court decisions; they lost others.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules North Carolina Can Accept Mail-In Ballots Up To 9 Days After Election)

“Since Election Day not only do you have these stunning irregularities — unprecedented — of the widespread, unsolicited mail-in ballots, completely open to fraud,” Knowles said, “but now you also have the irregularities, they’re becoming very regular, of mistaken numbers being reported only in those swing states.”

Knowles also commented on the future of the Republican Party should Trump not win reelection.

“I think we should learn the lessons of President Trump’s courage on issues and in practice,” he said. “If the Republican Party is going to have any kind of effect on the American project, we’re going to have to follow President Trump on issues.”

He added, “everyone thinks that the Trump phenomenon was all about personality not about issues. Actually, it’s the opposite.”

Knowles also discussed the impact of the media on the election, tech censorship and more.

