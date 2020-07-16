EXCLUSIVE: ‘Media Is A Trainwreck’: Ted Cruz Says His Podcast Lets You ‘Go Right Around The Middleman’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is starting a new podcast that he says will provide conservatives an alternative to the legacy media.

“We need to do more to win people’s hearts and minds,” Cruz said.

Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese interviewed Cruz and co-host Michael Knowles to discuss their new podcast called “The Verdict.” See what they had to say in this exclusive interview below.

