‘An Obese Turtle On His Back’: Anderson Cooper Says Trump Won’t Accept Defeat

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper accused President Donald Trump of refusing to accept defeat, comparing him to “an obese turtle on his back.”

Cooper was responding to Trump's address to the American people Thursday, during which the president claimed that there were ballot irregularities in multiple states and that his campaign team and his attorneys were working hard to make sure that every legal ballot was counted.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States,” Cooper began, adding, “And I think as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic, and of course, it is dangerous.”

Cooper went on to say that President Trump had not presented any evidence of his claims. “He talked about things that he’d seen on the internet,” he continued. “That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him including this country.”

CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger joined Cooper then, saying that Trump was undermining democracy in full view of the rest of the world.

“It’s painful to those of us who love America. It is painful and dangerous what he’s doing,” she said. “It is not surprising, of course, because he told us early on that if he didn’t win he was going to say the election was rigged.”

Borger went on to say that if Democrats had conspired to steal the election from him, they should have done a better job with the down ticket races.

“Why didn’t they do better in the House? Why didn’t they do better in the Senate? So the president makes himself the ultimate victim here,” she concluded. “Over and over again, it’s about him and it’s not about the fact that the other Republicans did okay, it’s about him.”