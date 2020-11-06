‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Burt Thakur Reveals Impact Alex Trebek Had On His Life In Heart-Warming Moment

A “Jeopardy!” contestant’s heart-warming story about host Alex Trebek’s impact on his life might leave you in tears.

Burt Thakur won $20,400 in the game Thursday and had the best story when Trebek asked who was at home cheering him on.

Alex’s impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

“You know, here’s a true story, man. I grew up, I learned English because of you,” Thakur told Trebek during the show. “And so, my grandfather, who raised me — I’m gonna get tears right now — I used to sit on his lap and watch you everyday so it’s a pretty special moment for me, man.”

“Thank you very much,” he added while close to tears. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Loses $1,995 To Write That He Loves Alex Trebek)

“Jeopardy!” also shared the clip on its Twitter account.

“Alex’s impact is immeasurable,” the show captioned the video. “Thank you for sharing, Burt!”

They are right about that. Trebek’s impact is immeasurable. He is an inspiration to so many people and that’s one of the best things about him. Trebek is a natural leader and I love seeing everything he does for the community.

This isn’t the first time Trebek has inspired somebody who later got the opportunity to compete on the show. Contestant Dhruv Gaur even raised money for cancer research in Trebek’s honor.

Everybody loves that man.