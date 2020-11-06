Massive Patrick Mahomes Card Collection Goes Up For Sale For $7.5 Million

A massive card collection with some of the rarest and one-of-a-kind cards featuring Patrick Mahomes has gone up for sale for a whooping $7.5 million.

The couple putting the collection up for sale, 29-year-old Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife, Heidi, told TMZ in a piece published Friday they started collecting the cards about 3 years ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two decided to make it an investment project back in 2017 shortly after the superbowl-winning QB got drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

Crazy Patrick Mahomes Card Collection on eBay https://t.co/KWYsNCGTwO — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2020

Robert told the outlet that they used to watch Mahomes as Texas Tech fans and just had a feeling he was going to be a monster once he got into the NFL.

One of their first purchases was a $275 card after the Chiefs’ QB’s start as a rookie. Robert said now that one card is worth $400,000.

The 33-card collection has gone up on Ebay is reportedly full of 1-of-1 prints and most all them reportedly contain some kind of Mahomes autograph or patch.

In total, the couple said they spent $20,000 and are now looking to bring in $7.5 million. Roberts shared that he’s already been offered “7-figure offers” for the set but they believe it’s worth a lot more.