Editorial

The Big 10 Stopped Indiana From Wearing Special Camo Uniforms Honoring The Military Against Michigan

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) prepares to throw a pass during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 38 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Indiana wasn’t allowed to wear special uniforms honoring the military during their Saturday win over Michigan.

The Hoosiers had been planning on wearing special uniforms to honor the men of the USS Indiana, which was a famous battleship in WWII. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the B1G stopped Indiana from honoring the brave men who fought in WWII. According to Sports Illustrated, the Hoosiers released a statement letting fans know the uniforms weren’t allowed after talking with the B1G because of “a lack of contrast with the Michigan uniforms.”

What an embarrassing and sad decision by the B1G. Is the conference trying to protect Michigan at all costs that they’re stopping the troops from being honored?

It certainly looks that way. It certainly looks that way to me!

I didn’t realize that we had to coddle Michigan, and do whatever is necessary to help them win. Those uniforms have plenty of contrast!

Plus, they were just badass! What the hell was wrong with them?

In the end, it didn’t really matter because the Hoosiers smacked around the Wolverines anyways, but they should have been doing it while honoring the troops. Instead, they had to settle for their normal uniforms.

What a sad state of affairs for the B1G.