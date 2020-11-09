Alabama Has Been Ranked Number 1 In The AP Poll For 13 Straight Seasons

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Alabama’s absurd level of domination under Nick Saban.

The SEC Network pointed out Sunday afternoon that the Crimson Tide have now been ranked number one at some point in the season for 13 straight years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since the 2008 campaign, Nick Saban’s squad has hit number one in the AP Poll.

No. 1 ???? ????️ This is the 13th straight season @AlabamaFTBL has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll – the longest streak in AP Poll history. pic.twitter.com/4HeuUjsrxA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2020

This is truly a mind-boggling stat. Most teams never get to be ranked number one, or they only get to that level a few times.

Not Alabama! It’s a yearly tradition under Nick Saban. Fans of the Crimson Tide simply expect to be number.

It’s honestly hard for me to wrap my head around a program being ranked number one in the AP Poll for 13 straight seasons.

This streak started when I was in high school! Stop and think about that for a second. I was a high school student in rural Wisconsin when Saban got this streak rolling.

It’s simply absurd and wildly impressive.

Props to the Crimson Tide for hitting number one again. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if anyone in the SEC can challenge them. I highly-doubt it!