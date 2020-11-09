US

43 Shot, 6 Dead In Chicago Weekend Shootings, Four Teens Struck By Gunfire

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Police stand guard as pro and anti-police demonstrators are expected to gather outside of the Homan Square police station on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of several in the city today, either in support of or in opposition to police. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
A total of 43 people were hit by bullets, 6 fatally, between Friday and Monday, in another bloody Chicago weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Four teenage boys aged 15 to 17 were shot in separate incidents throughout the spree of violence, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A twenty-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his face inside the driver’s seat of a car that hit a tree, according to the Sun-Times. A 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the back.

Another 24-year-old, a woman, was shot in the shoulder, the Sun-Times reported. A 25-year-old man was also gunned down fatally in a vacant lot, the local outlet reported.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Police stand guard at a "back the blue" rally near the Homan Square police station on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of several in the city today, either in support of or in opposition to police. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police stand guard at a “back the blue” rally near the Homan Square police station on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Another male was killed after he was riddled with bullets while sitting inside his car, according to the Sun-Times. Additionally, two more men were shot to death in dual incidents less than two hours apart during the bloody weekend, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Senseless’: 51 Shot, 10 Dead In Bloody Chicago Labor Day Weekend, Child Among The Dead)

