43 Shot, 6 Dead In Chicago Weekend Shootings, Four Teens Struck By Gunfire

A total of 43 people were hit by bullets, 6 fatally, between Friday and Monday, in another bloody Chicago weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Four teenage boys aged 15 to 17 were shot in separate incidents throughout the spree of violence, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A twenty-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his face inside the driver’s seat of a car that hit a tree, according to the Sun-Times. A 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the back.

Another 24-year-old, a woman, was shot in the shoulder, the Sun-Times reported. A 25-year-old man was also gunned down fatally in a vacant lot, the local outlet reported.

Another male was killed after he was riddled with bullets while sitting inside his car, according to the Sun-Times. Additionally, two more men were shot to death in dual incidents less than two hours apart during the bloody weekend, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Senseless’: 51 Shot, 10 Dead In Bloody Chicago Labor Day Weekend, Child Among The Dead)



