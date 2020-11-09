Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Crew ‘Built’ A ‘Museum’ After Filming At Famous One Was Shutdown Due To Pandemic

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed Monday that the production crew for “Red Notice” “built” their own museum after filming at the famous one shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Welcome to Rome (sorta)," the 48-year-old superstar captioned his post on Instagram, along with a snapshot of the museum built.

"For our globe trotting movie, RED NOTICE we were all set to film at the famed museum CASTEL SANT' ANGELO, in Rome, Italy," he added. "When the pandemic shut our world down – we regrouped, re-strategized and decided the show must go on."

The “Central Intelligence” star continued, “So we built the museum ourselves. Every last incredible detail – inside and out.”

Johnson, who took on the role as a producer this time, praised the crew “who accepted this daunting challenge during COVID of coming back to finish what we started.”

“Red Notice” has such stars as Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot and is about “an Interpol agent” who “tracks the world’s most wanted art thief,” per IMDb. The movie is set to appear on Netflix in 2021.