No Girls Allowed: Emperor Skips Daughter To Crown His Brother First In Line To The Throne

The Japanese Emperor’s daughter, Princess Aiko, was passed over for the throne in favor of the Emperor’s brother, according to Japan Times.

Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino “formally declared first in line to the throne on Sunday,” is the younger brother of the previous 60-year-old Emperor Naruhito, who took over following his father, Emperor Akihito’s, abdication last May, according to Japan Times.

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne https://t.co/bM7cl6L4OE pic.twitter.com/TqshGLHef3 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2020

Princess Aiko, emperor Naruhito’s 18-year-old daughter, will not be entitled to the throne according to 1947 Imperial House Law, which states that only “males in the paternal line can ascend to the throne.” (RELATED:‘Four More Years’: Japanese Trump Supporters Bused Into Scranton Area, Wave Trump Flags And Chant)

The ceremony was “initially planned for April 19” but was postponed by the government, due to the “state of emergency” following the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan Times reports.

The number of guests was “significantly reduced from the 350 expected” to only “46 guests,” which included “adult members of the imperial family.” It lasted “roughly 15-minute” with attendees wearing “face masks and keeping a distance” to limit the possibility of infection, per Japan Times.