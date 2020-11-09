SUNY Cancels Spring Break, Issues Upcoming Semester Regulations And Plans

The State University of New York (SUNY) cancelled spring break and all other holiday breaks, according to a statement Sunday.

The cancelled vacations are part of an upcoming spring semester COVID-19 plan, according to the statement. Students will have to quarantine for a week before heading back to campus and get tested when they return. (RELATED: Florida State University Canceled Spring Break Because Of COVID-19)

“Given the risks associated with COVID-19 spread and travel, spring break and other holiday break periods are cancelled for all SUNY campuses,” the statement said.

“Campuses are allowed to build in single-day, midweek reading days throughout the semester as an alternative instructional pause. If colleges opt to do so, students will be highly discouraged from leaving campus. Any on-campus services in support of religious observances must follow normal density, face-covering, and quarantine/isolation protocols,” the statement continued.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a SWAT Team in August to help SUNY Oneonta combat a COVID-19 cluster, according to a press release. The SWAT team implemented three rapid-testing sites for Oneonta residents and the university went online after 105 students tested positive for the virus.

SUNY cancels spring break amid COVID-19 fears https://t.co/lmcO19H5V0 pic.twitter.com/0ETHahSq8B — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2020

“With COVID-19 surging nationwide, and with increased cases in New York, SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan to keep this virus at bay throughout the flu season and through the spring semester,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, according to the statement. The schools will give students “a clear, plain language notice” that covers numerous coronavirus concerns.

Malatras continued, writing that the fall COVID-19 measures and “uniform enforcement and compliance” is “setting a nationwide standard for controlling COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come,” according to the statement. Malatras added the school will update the plan “as issues emerge” since it “is a fluid situation.”

SUNY did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.