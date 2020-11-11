Arkansas State Vs. ULM Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Arkansas State’s upcoming game against ULM has been postponed.

ULM announced Tuesday night that their game against the Red Wolves had been postponed because of “COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is now scheduled to be played December 12.

Stop me if you’re heard this one before. Another college football game slated to happen November 14 has been called off because of coronavirus.

I’m honestly starting to lose track of how many games we’ve had postponed at this point, and it’s frustrating as all hell.

At least the Big 10 seems to have things rolling. Outside of the Badgers missing a couple games, the B1G has avoided getting crushed.

Knock on wood, but let’s all hope that continues to be the situation. The SEC and many other programs have major problems on their hands.

We still have a decent amount of time until Saturday afternoon rolls around. I have a feeling we’re far away from our last cancelation. It is just a brutal week for college football fans.