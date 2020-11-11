‘Hustlers’ Producers Win Libel Case Brought On By Former Strip-Club Host Samantha Barbash

The production company behind the hit movie “Hustlers” have won a libel lawsuit brought on by former strip-club host Samantha Barbash.

Barbash had originally sued Jennifer Lopez’s production company in a $20 million defamation lawsuit, according to Page Six. A US District Court in the Southern District of New York dismissed the defamation lawsuit Tuesday, the outlet reported. Barbash’s story inspired the main character Ramona.

“The defendants’ May 29, 2020 motion to dismiss is granted; Judgement is entered for the Defendants and the case is closed,” the US District Court papers said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers In $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit)

The lawsuit was dismissed because Barbash’s “name, portrait, picture, or voice” was not used in any of the marketing materials for the movie, therefore it was not an invasion of privacy.

Jennifer Lopez’s production company is being sued for $40 million by the woman whose story inspired #Hustlers‘ Ramona character. Details from @TheCDZ: https://t.co/MFP2gSK5Nj — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 8, 2020

“Hustlers” was based on Barbash’s story. The court did agree that “Hustlers” inaccurately portrayed Barbash’s drug use, but the court ruled that she is a “limited-purpose public figure.” The ruling was based on the fact that Barbash gave two interviews regarding her story and wrote a memoir.

“While Barbash pled guilty to participating in a conspiracy in which she and her confederates provided their victims with illegal drugs in order to gain control of and use their credit cards, Barbash alleges she didn’t as the movie suggests develop the recipe for the drugs, manufacture them, nor use them,” the court documents stated, according to Page Six.

Barbash was unable to prove actual malice.