‘Pin-Ups For Vets’ Features Veteran Women Dressed In ’40’s-Styled Clothing To Raise Money For Veterans

Pin-Ups for Vets, a nonprofit organization which produces WWII-themed calendars has released their 15th annual calendar for 2021, which features female veterans who have traded in their uniforms for ’40’s inspired dresses, according to Fox News.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2006 by California resident and UCLA grad, Gina Elise. The funds raised by Pin-Ups for Vets go towards supporting injured veterans and troops deployed around the world, according to Fox News.

“There were a lot of stories in the news about troops coming back from Iraq needing medical care at the time,” Elise explained, per Fox. “I felt very strongly that I wanted to do something to give back and I wanted to do something creative. I’ve always been a fan of World War II nose art since they used to paint these beautiful women on the side of aircraft to boost the morale of the troops and remind them what was waiting for them back home.”

“I wanted to take that concept of boosting morale art and bring it into today to raise money for our troops,” she added. “So, I came up with a fundraising pin-up calendar that we could use to raise money for our veterans and troops today.” (RELATED: Honor Veterans Day With These Iconic Scenes From Famous War Movies)

Elise also added that ’40s Hollywood actress, Betty Grable, was one of her inspirations, according to Fox.

Pin-Ups for Vets has reportedly donated well over $80,000 worth of equipment for rehab use to the therapy departments at Veteran Affairs hospitals across the country, according to Fox News.

“I wanted to make a difference,” Elise explained to the outlet. “I feel so strongly about supporting our men and women uniform. They step up to serve our country and sacrifice so much. Some of them even sacrifice their lives.”

Elise’s organization normally does a VA hospital tour throughout the 50 states. However, like so many plans, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, her organization is shipping gifts of appreciation to wounded veterans in the hospitals, along with continuing to ship care packages to the deployed troops, according to Fox News.