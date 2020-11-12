Gigantic Alligator Spotted In Naples, Florida

A gigantic alligator has been spotted in Naples, Florida.

In a pair of photos taken by Jeff Jones and tweeted by WINK News reporter Matt Devitt, an incredibly large gator can be seen strolling through a residential area.

Take a look at the photos below. They'll be the craziest thing you see all day.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! ???????? Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

People always mock and laugh at me when I suggest that we need to do something about these creatures. They act like I'm insane.

Well, here you go, tough guys. Fly down to Naples, find this animal and casually hang out next to it. They're harmless, right?

Prove me wrong! Prove that these prehistoric creatures are completely harmless and should be allowed to roam our streets freely!

Of course, there’s not a person on the planet who will actually go near this alligator because we all know how stupid that would be.

Honestly, imagine waking up, pouring yourself a hot cup of coffee, walking to your car and then finding this beast waiting for you.

I’d go full-on Clint Eastwood so fast that your head would spin.

This is a war, folks. It’s us vs. nature, and I’m choosing humans every single time.