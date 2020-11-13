American Way Of Life At Stake In Georgia Senate Runoffs, State Rep. Vernon Jones Says

State Rep. Vernon Jones of the 91st House District in Georgia spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Georgia Senate races, the results of the 2020 presidential election and more.

“The American way of life is at stake. Georgia’s way of life is at stake,” Vernon said. “I do not believe that they are going to win both Senate seats here. Georgia will maintain those seats with Republicans holding them.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Lays Out How ‘Indescribably Important’ The Next Two Months Are To The GOP)

“I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I call balls and strikes,” he continued. “I always say that ‘I didn’t leave my party, my party left me.'”

“Those two [Republican] candidates there now, they support law enforcement,” Jones said. “They are against antifa. They believe in fiscal responsibility. They don’t want us to be a socialist country.”

Vernon also discussed his thoughts on the Trump campaign’s lawsuits, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and more.

