Fox News And Pro-Trump Contributor John Solomon Part Ways Months After Research Section Warned That He Spreads ‘Disinformation’

Pro-Trump commentator John Solomon is no longer a paid contributor on Fox News, the network confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Solomon has been missing from Fox News’ coverage since July, The Daily Beast reported, although he continued to be on Fox Business during that time. Solomon was last described as a Fox contributor in an Oct. 14 segment with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo – since then, he’s been referred to as editor-in-chief of “Just The News” or as an author, The Daily Beast added.

Fox hired Solomon as an on-air contributor in Oct. 2019 after he was featured frequently on host Sean Hannity’s evening show. The hiring came after The Hill, where he worked until the end of 2019, moved him to the opinion side in 2018 following concerns regarding his reporting. It also came after the impeachment whistleblower named Solomon in the complaint multiple times.

As for The Hill, it announced in 2019 that it was “reviewing” and “updating” Solomon’s Ukraine-related columns after information came out showing he often spoke with President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian associates.

A few months later in February 2020, The Hill determined that multiple articles Solomon wrote were misleading – the publication also publicly suggested Fox News should not have called him an “investigative journalist,” as they at times had. (RELATED: Treasury Dept Sanctions Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Met With Giuliani, Peddled Biden Dirt)

Exclusive: In leaked documents, Fox News’ in-house research team warns colleagues of “disinformation” from several Fox News regulars like Giuliani and John Solomon. https://t.co/fKilxL8yss — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 6, 2020

“The Hill has added editor’s notes to Solomon’s work on Ukraine,” The Hill wrote before listing 14 links it had reviewed. “In some columns, there was context and/or disclosure that should have been included at the time of his writings. In other cases, these editor’s notes highlight what has been learned since Solomon’s columns were initially published.”

“Solomon’s subsequent appearances on Fox News where he was often identified as an investigative journalist further potentially blurred the distinction between news and opinion in the minds of some readers,” it added.

Amid this controversy, Fox’s research team put together information for broadcasters regarding Ukraine and Trump’s impeachment. The team openly questioned Solomon’s credibility and noted he was essential in pushing a Ukrainian “disinformation campaign.”