Trump Says Cuomo Won’t Authorize Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine In New York

President Trump said that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will not be delivered to New York until Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees to distribute it to his citizens in his remarks Friday.

This comes after Cuomo announced he would be conducting an independent review of any COVID-19 vaccine from the Trump administration. “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion,” he said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Available To ‘Entire’ Population By April — Adds ‘Only Time Will Tell’ Who Will Be In The WH At That Time)

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that their vaccine was more than 90% effective in a phase three trial.

The president said his administration was working to quickly get an emergency use authorization for Pfizer. “The vaccine will be distributed to front-line workers, the elderly and high-risk Americans immediately,” he continued. (RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Reportedly Attends Dinner Party That Went Against California’s Coronavirus Advice)

“He wants to take his time with a vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine’s coming from. These are coming from the greatest companies anywhere in the world, the greatest labs in the world, but he doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration,” the president said in regards to Cuomo.

Cuomo has not yet responded to the president’s remarks.