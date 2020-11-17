Broadway Star Survives COVID, Says He Will ‘Respectfully Disobey’ State’s ‘Unlawful Orders’ To Not Sing In Church

Broadway star Chad Kimball said he will “respectfully disobey” Washington state’s “unlawful orders” due to COVID-19 and sing in church.

"Respectfully, I will never allow a Governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone sing in worship to my God," the 44-year-old actor tweeted to his thousands of followers. It was in response to new coronavirus restrictions from WA Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, specifically regarding singing during religious services. The comments were noted by Deadline in a piece published Monday.

The order highlighted in his tweet stated that, “no choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service. Vocal or instrumental soloists are permitted to perform, and vocal soloists may have a single accompanist.”

“Folks, absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY,” Kimball added in his post. “This is not about safety. It’s about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these unlawful orders. #inslee #Tyranny #truth.”

A short time later, the “Memphis” star made it clear he would be wearing a mask the entire time he was singing.

“To be clear: nobody is going maskless,” Kimball wrote. “The overreach – in my opinion! – is not being able to sing even WITH a mask.”

"No singing WITH a mask ON," he added. "Everyone will continue wearing masks. With respect and with hope and with care."

The Broadway star came down with COVID-19 back in March and has been vocal on social media about the restrictions surrounding the virus, per the outlet.

“I understand – err on side of safety, but safety is feeling arbitrary, obtuse [and] fraught with inchoate science,” Kimball tweeted. “The ‘cure’ doing more harm than good. IMHO. Trying to b patient. Trying to b kind. I’m sad for people.”