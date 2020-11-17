‘I Don’t Need Your Instruction’: Sens. Brown And Sullivan Have Spat Over Mask-Wearing On The Senate Floor

Two senators got into an argument over wearing face masks on the floor of the Senate during Monday’s session.

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown began his Monday remarks by criticizing Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, who was proceeding over the Senate, asking him to wear a mask. Sullivan responded by saying he does not wear a mask when he is speaking like many other senators.

“I start by asking the presiding officer to wear a mask,” Brown said starting off his remarks on the floor.

“I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking,” Sullivan said in response. “I don’t need your instruction.”

Brown went on to criticize Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for calling senators back to vote for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who he called “an unqualified nominee.” (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful Attacks’ — McConnell Slams Democrats, Media For Attacking Amy Coney Barrett’s Faith)

“We have a majority leader who calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee and, at the same time, to vote for judge after judge after judge, exposing all the people who can’t say anything … and expose all the staff here,” Brown said. “The majority leader just doesn’t seem to care.” (RELATED: Dem Rep. Cheri Bustos Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Democratic Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos tested positive Monday for COVID-19 and said she will be self-quarantining and working from home. There are currently no senators who are infected with the virus.