Report: Pope Francis’ Instagram ‘Liked’ Racy Photo Of Brazilian Model

Pope Francis has made headlines after his official Instagram account reportedly “liked” a racy photo of Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto.

“My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping,” the 27-year-old model shared with Barstool Sports. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

It comes after the Brazilian beauty said the pontiff’s verified social media account was one of more than a hundred thousand accounts that had “liked” a photo of her wearing a cropped top with a barely-there skirt, stockings and a garter belt. The revealing photo can be seen here. (RELATED: Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Accused Of Running Sex Ring Out Of New Jersey Beach House)

“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” Garibotto also tweeted to her followers, along with a prayer emoji. (RELATED: Trump Wishes Christians And Catholics A ‘Peaceful And Prayerful’ Ash Wednesday)

The piece noted, that it is unclear if the pope is in charge of running his social media account.

Taking a look through Garibotto’s social media account, it is filled with racy and revealing bikini and lingerie shots she’s shared with her millions of followers over the years.