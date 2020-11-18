USF Vs. Navy Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

USF vs. Navy won’t be played Saturday.

The Bulls announced Wednesday morning that the game against the service academy has been postponed because of coronavirus issues.

There isn’t any date circled just yet to potentially make up the game, and it’s unclear whether or not that will even happen.

I’m honestly ready to throw my damn computer against a wall at this point. I seriously mean that. This is simply out of control.

I just wrote like 30 minutes ago about SMU and Houston getting delayed. I’m barely done eating lunch, and we’re already doing this with another game.

If you love college football, then you have to hate coronavirus.

Also, the Naval Academy has been getting slammed at an absurd rate with postponements. This is now the third game in a row the Midshipmen have had postponed.

The only game they for sure have left on the schedule is against Army, and who the hell knows if that will even happen at this rate.

I’m now to the point where I’m just praying that Wisconsin’s game happens this weekend. All bets seem to be off, and that’s bad news!