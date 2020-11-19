‘Blood Is On His Hands’: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s Never Seen A President Who ‘Didn’t Care Whether People Lived Or Died’

Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday that President Donald Trump was “sitting around doing nothing” even as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Goldberg argued on ABC’s “The View” that Trump was not doing anything to help Americans who were suffering, saying, “I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died.” (RELATED: ‘I Really Want Some Of What They’re Smoking’: Whoopi Says Trump Admin Missed The Memo That Biden Won)

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin began the segment by noting that, since the election, President Trump has been making claims about voter fraud and a stolen election — and that a number of his supporters appear to have been convinced that he is right.

“I was reading yesterday that 50% of Republicans, at least half believe that Donald Trump — that there was rampant voter fraud and Donald Trump really did win the election,” she said. “So that’s kind of — it’s not shocking, but if they believe that, they also believe everything that is coming out of this administration, and it’s just been lie upon lie upon lie, and it’s led to — to more and more death.”

Goldberg jumped in then, saying that Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election amounted to “willful ignorance,” adding, “He lost. He lost this election, and because he lost all those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th, this blood is on his hands because this isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, how can I help? He’s sitting around doing nothing.”

Goldberg concluded by saying that it wasn’t just Trump but other Republicans as well.

“I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I got to tell you I don’t like it,” she said. “I’ve always had, you know, we’ve always had conversations that we don’t agree with people, but I’ve never been — I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear.”