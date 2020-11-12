Whoopi Goldberg: Georgia Republicans Probably Wish They Had Made Stacey Abrams Governor

Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday that Georgia Republicans probably wished they had elected former Democratic Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams as governor.

During a segment of ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg pointing to all the work Abrams had done in Georgia to register new voters and encourage people to get out to the polls or vote by mail. She then argued that Abrams’ efforts were likely instrumental in turning the state blue and that, had she been governor, she might not have had the time to undertake such efforts. (RELATED: ‘Suck It Up’: Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out At Anyone Who Questions Election Integrity)

WATCH:

Goldberg prefaced Abrams’ appearance on the show by saying that the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate had been one of the loudest voices for President-elect Joe Biden — whose victory in the 2020 presidential election has been projected by most media outlets despite ongoing legal challenges from President Donald Trump’s campaign team.

“She has been working to make sure that the Democratic Party is doing everything they can do in Georgia to turn it blue,” Goldberg said as she welcomed Abrams to the show. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams May Finally Have Won The Presidency)

“I know all those politicians, those Republican politicians in Georgia wish now that they had just made you governor,” Goldberg laughed. “Because you — you, you know, I’m sure they’re just going, ‘If we had just done that, none of this would be going on.'”

Goldberg then asked how Abrams had felt when the state of Georgia had finally been called for Biden. “What went through your mind?” she asked.

“That I can wake up in November and be happy,” Abrams replied. “We have had a few close calls, and we’ve tried really hard for the last decade, and this was a moment of just grace. We were so excited, and so proud.”