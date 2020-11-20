‘They Should Be Afraid’: Robert De Niro Warns Trump Allies To Worry When President Isn’t There

Actor Robert De Niro said Friday that President Donald Trump’s allies should be concerned about their own futures once Trump was no longer a factor.

De Niro, who has often been critical of Trump, weighed in on the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election during a remote appearance on ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: Robert De Niro Slams Trump As A ‘Gangster,’ Says ‘Can’t Wait To See Him In Jail’)

WATCH:

Ana Navarro began the segment by noting that Trump, despite being projected to lose, has refused to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Why are so many Republicans still kissing the ring among other things?” she asked De Niro.

“I’m — I don’t know what — what logic to use except they’re just afraid because — but they should be afraid of what’s going to happen later when he’s not around, and they’re going to try to crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try to crawl back,” De Niro replied. “It’s going to be — it’s going to be interesting to see.”

De Niro went on to say that he didn’t know what Trump’s allies were thinking, adding that he believed Trump would go to any lengths to “pardon himself” or the people around him if he thought that was necessary.

“He’ll pardon himself. He’ll pardon everyone around him, who he can, who is going to be possibly prosecuted and/or convicted, and then some,” De Niro continued, suggesting that if Trump were reelected it would be the end of American democracy. “We all know what would happen. It’s the end of this country, period. I’m not being overdramatic.”

“I think it affects everybody. It affects all the people, the base that support him, and they’ll learn how it trickles down to them, and, you know, I just don’t — I have no — I can’t comprehend what’s going on with this person,” he concluded.