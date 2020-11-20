‘Undemocratic Action’ — Romney Sounds Off On Trump For Not Providing Enough Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney ripped President Donald Trump for not accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election in a tweet late Thursday night

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people, and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” Romney said in his tweet.

Romney is one of just five Republican Senators who have called Joe Biden the president-elect, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, and Maine Sen. Susan Collins. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Joins Small Group Of GOP Figures To Call Biden ‘President-Elect’)

Biden will meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. (RELATED: Biden To Meet With Pelosi, Schumer For First Time Since Election)

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has also not yet spoken with Biden.