‘Multiple Members’ Of The Ravens Test Positive For Coronavirus

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens have tested positive for coronavirus.

The team released a statement Monday announcing that “multiple members” of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus, and the Ravens have gone virtual for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The good news is that their Thursday game against the Steelers is proceeding as planned at the moment, according to Tom Pelissero.

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound like a good situation at all. Whenever you start hearing about “multiple members” of a franchise testing positive, it’s a legit cause for concern.

The Ravens didn’t exactly provide a ton of details on how many constitute “multiple” cases. Is it two people? Six? A dozen?

Obviously, there’s different levels here, and having nine players with coronavirus is a hell of a lot more serious than having two.

Having said all of that, the game against the Steelers is proceeding as planned, and that’s good news for the teams and fans.

The last thing we need are more games being postponed.

Right now, there’s no reason at all to panic. Let’s all hope it stays that way!