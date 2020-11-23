REVIEW: Matthew McConaughey’s Book ‘Greenlights’ Is Absolutely Incredible

Matthew McConaughey’s book “Greenlights” is phenomenal.

I cranked out his memoir on a flight to Texas this past Friday, and I loved every single page of the actor’s story. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

The book doesn’t even read like it’s a book. It reads like a close friend telling stories over a few beers. It’s casual, lighthearted, fun, emotional and it keeps you engaged from start to finish.

Obviously, I’m absurdly biased because I’m a huge McConaughey fan, but I’m not sure how anyone could read “Greenlights” and not love it.

The biggest takeaway from McConaughey’s memoir is that the dude is incredibly authentic. In a world lacking authenticity, the “True Detective” star has it in spades.

He knows who he is, knows who he isn’t and doesn’t care if people don’t like it. There are some great stories in there that prove that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

Whether it’s the police storming into his house while he’s naked playing the drums or traveling America with a trailer, McConaughey does things his own way.

You can either get with it or you can get out of the way. I respect the hell out of that mentality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

If you’re looking for a great book to read, I can’t recommend “Greenlights” enough. It’s an awesome journey to take through McConaughey’s life.