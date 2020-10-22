Matthew McConaughey Rips Cancel Culture, Says ‘You Can’t Erase Someone’s Entire Existence’

Matthew McConaughey isn’t a fan of cancel culture at all.

McConaughey has been making the media rounds to promote his new book "Greenlights," and his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" is worth listening to if you want a refreshing take on cancel culture.

“We’re making people persona non grata because of something they do that is right now deemed wrong or it’s the hot point in a hot topic right now. You can’t erase someone’s entire existence. Where the heck does some forgiveness go,” McConaughey said while discussing religion and canceling people with Joe Rogan.

You can watch his full comments below.

Honestly, I’m not sure how anyone could be against Matthew McConaughey. He works in an industry that is absurdly liberal, will shut you down if you don’t walk the party line and he still just speaks his mind.

He’s also 100% correct. Cancel culture is atrocious, and needs to be done away with. Remember when we all used to be able to disagree and still enjoy spending time together? We need to go back to those days.

It feels like that era is gone, and both sides are to blame. Yes, I’d argue the left is substantially worse, but the right isn’t perfectly clean here, either.

Let’s not forget that the right wing tried to cancel Pete Davidson for having the audacity to crack a joke about Dan Crenshaw.

If we continue down the path we’re currently on, then we’re cooked. We’re just finished because no society can function when the knee-jerk reaction is to shame people into hiding.

Cancel culture is a cancer that must be eradicated if we expect to live in a functioning society. It’s okay to disagree, it’s okay to not like what somebody said or did and it’s okay to show forgiveness when necessary.

Props to McConaughey for keeping it real as always.