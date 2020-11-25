Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan Says ‘Cartels Are Celebrating’ Biden Presidency

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan warned of a flood of illegal immigration under a Joe Biden presidency Wednesday, saying cartels are already celebrating.

Homan said, during an interview with Fox & Friends, that cartels will be back in business when Biden becomes president, saying the groups are already ready for immigration reforms put in place by President Donald Trump over the last four years to be destroyed.

“The cartels are celebrating what is happening in this country right now because they are back in business. The border numbers are already going up because they think Joe Biden is going to be the president and they are open for business and the flow has already started,” Homan said in the interview.

“It’s a Biden effect. It’s already happening,” he continued.

WATCH:

Homan served as acting ICE director under Trump and touted his success at stopping illegal immigration and keeping his promises on border security in the interview. (RELATED: DACA, Deportations And Travel Bans — Biden’s Immigration Plan Is A Reported Total Overhaul Of The Trump Administration’s Reforms)

“President Trump, whether you like him or love him, he has been more successful on this border than any president I worked for, starting with Ronald Reagan,” Homan said. (RELATED: ‘Obama Policies On Steroids’ — A Closer Look At Biden’s Immigration Policies)

Homan previously predicted a chaotic situation at the U.S.-Mexico border if Biden were to win the November elections in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.