Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered From A Miscarriage In 2020

Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

Markle admitted the news in an op-ed published Wednesday in The New York Times. The Duchess of Sussex suffered the miscarriage one July morning after changing her first born child’s diaper.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Markle wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Misinformation, Claims Things She Actually Says Aren’t ‘Controversial’)

Markle went on to talk about how many women actually experience miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Markle added. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn child Archie in May of 2019. He was born at the Portland Hospital in London. Archie is seventh in line for the British throne.