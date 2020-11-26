How Will The Detroit Lions Manage To Break My Heart On Thanksgiving?

The Detroit Lions play the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving, and I’m sure we won’t win.

See, I'm now at the part of the season where I've just accepted the fact that watching the Lions just means having my heart broken.

They’re like the woman who drags you along for a few months, gives you a taste of the good life and then brings everything crashing down in epic fashion.

We’ve all seen this movie before, and we all know how it ends. The Lions will take the field today against the Texans, will almost certainly lose but nothing will change.

At least we’re consistent when it comes to making trash decisions. You have to give us credit for that.

I just want to know what it’s going to take to get rid of Matt Patricia. Can anyone tell me? Can anyone tell me what needs to happen in order for Patricia to get canned?

We’re absolutely horrible, and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

Now, we’re getting ourselves set up to be humiliated on national television in front of the entire country. Welcome to life as a Lions fan!

If we lose, fire Patricia right on the field. I’m not even kidding. Just do it!

You can catch the game at 12:30 EST on CBS.