Rep.-Elect Burgess Owens Announces ‘Freedom Force’ To Fight Leftist ‘Squad’

Republican Utah Rep.-elect Burgess Owens said Friday that he looks forward to being part of the “Freedom Force” in Congress to counter the Democratic “squad.”

“We have a ‘Freedom Force’ versus ‘Squad’,” Owens explained to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” describing the newly elected GOP House members who oppose the leftist “Squad” led by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“We have a group of people who believe in our country, believe in God, country, family, respect for women and authority and the other side, that hates everything I just mentioned. So I think the great thing is that the American people drift towards the light, they’re going to love our message, they’re going to to love the policies put in place.”

Owens defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams this month in a tight congressional race. (RELATED: Burgess Owens Says ‘BLM Inc. Is Nothing But A Marxist Organization’)

The former NFL star who played with the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders claimed the Democratic Party has become too leftist and now divides Americans. “That’s what the left does. We the people believe in harmony. The leftists, the socialists and Marxists, they want to divide us. That has always been the case and they thrive in giving people misery.”

He said the Democrats lost House races because too many Americans understand “the harshness, the evil of socialism and Marxism. So we can talk from experience. I’m a part of that generation that got snookered by the left.”

Owens also condemned athletes who continue to kneel during the national anthem and wondered what “those young players who are making millions of dollars [and] decide they don’t want to stand” are doing during their off-season time and whether they’re helping black people who lost their businesses during the summer riots and looting. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Burgess Owens Says He Boycotted NFL Over Kaepernick, Anthem Protests)

I’ll be honest with you … I’m done with the NFL. Until they fire the commissioner I’m not watching anymore because we have had so many millions of Americans pay the price for us to have this great country to live in, to have these liberal activists or these radical activists running the NFL, dividing us.

“Stand up. Stand up for the flag and if you don’t want to do that, the American people show us that we don’t really need your business. We don’t need the entertainment,” he said.

Many major sports personalities have kneeled during the playing of the national anthem to protest what they say is systemic racism against black people.