REPORT: Saints Fined $500,000 And Lose A 7th Round Draft Pick For Players Celebrating While Not Wearing Masks

The NFL has reportedly dropped the hammer on the New Orleans Saints for violating the league’s coronavirus rules.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have been fined $500,000 and have lost a seventh round draft pick for a post-game celebration that didn’t include masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The #Patriots were fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations stemming from issues in October when Cam Newton & others tested positive. The #Saints were fined $500K and docked a 7th round pick for their mask-less locker room celebration. They are repeat offenders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, I’m not some kind of anti-mask zealot, but these NFL rules and punishments are absolute insanity.

The Raiders were previously hammered by the NFL over masks and coronavirus violations, and now the Saints are joining them when it comes to losing a draft pick.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

The NFL is aware that players are on the field not wearing masks, right? If they’re around each other in the locker room and on the field without masks, then why can’t they celebrate without them?

This is just mind-bogglingly stupid.

Sean Payton leading the locker room dance party ???? New Orleans with a 38-3 statement win tonight #Saintspic.twitter.com/vj1pqKIm2t — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) November 9, 2020

I’m all for being safe and taking precautions when necessary, but taking away draft picks over not wearing masks during a celebration in the locker room is next level stupid.