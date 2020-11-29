Editorial

REPORT: Saints Fined $500,000 And Lose A 7th Round Draft Pick For Players Celebrating While Not Wearing Masks

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL has reportedly dropped the hammer on the New Orleans Saints for violating the league’s coronavirus rules.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have been fined $500,000 and have lost a seventh round draft pick for a post-game celebration that didn’t include masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times before, I’m not some kind of anti-mask zealot, but these NFL rules and punishments are absolute insanity.

The Raiders were previously hammered by the NFL over masks and coronavirus violations, and now the Saints are joining them when it comes to losing a draft pick.

The NFL is aware that players are on the field not wearing masks, right? If they’re around each other in the locker room and on the field without masks, then why can’t they celebrate without them?

This is just mind-bogglingly stupid.

I’m all for being safe and taking precautions when necessary, but taking away draft picks over not wearing masks during a celebration in the locker room is next level stupid.