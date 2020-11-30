REPORT: Prince William Could Be Banned By Queen Elizabeth II From The Royal Family Christmas Celebration

Prince William reportedly might be banned from the royal family Christmas celebration.

Prince William and family may not be invited to the royal family Christmas because the children pose a health risk to Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report published Sunday by The Telegraph.

The gathering will take place at either Sandringham or Windsor, but will be limited to a three-household bubble, the outlet reported. The children have been attending school and that will be taken into consideration as well, according to the outlet.

“[The family] will sort it out between them; it will be about what’s practical,” a source told The Telegraph. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince William Battled Coronavirus Back In April)

“Prince Edward and his family will be one of the two in her bubble,” another source told the Daily Mail.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may use the opportunity to spend Christmas with her family instead. Prince Harry and his family will not be participating in the royal family holiday either.

